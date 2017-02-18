GP2 on track for F2 rebranding follow...

GP2 on track for F2 rebranding following Liberty takeover

12 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

The GP2 Series is on track to be rebranded as the FIA's new Formula 2 championship in time for the start of the 2017 season. With Liberty Media having taken control of F1 from CVC, which had controlled the GP2 and GP3 Series since 2007, it now possesses the two F1 support series as part of its portfolio.

