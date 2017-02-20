Four time F1 champ Alain Prost signs on to help Renault F1

Alain Prost will continue his relationship with Renault by becoming a special advisor to the team throughout the 2017 Formula 1 season. Prost, who drove for Renault in Formula 1 for three years between 1981 and 1983, assists in the running of the French manufacturer's successful Formula E team, but the four-time F1 champion was clear that his role is to help develop the driving talent, nothing more.

