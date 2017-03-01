Formula One: Russia extends Sochi GP ...

Formula One: Russia extends Sochi GP to 2025

Russia has extended the contract for hosting the country's Formula One Grand Prix in Sochi for four years to 2025, the race promoter said on Tuesday. "The financial details of the deal are confidential but I can assure that we're completely satisfied with the conditions," Sergei Vorobiev, Russian Grand Prix promoter, told AFP.

