Formula E sees two milestones

Buenos Aires - Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi became the first driver to win three Formula E rounds in a row on Saturday with Argentine fans also witnessing another milestone with a 'race' between two driverless cars on the streets of Buenos Aires. Buemi, the reigning champion and an ex-Formula One driver, has now won all three races this season for the Renault e.dams team with Buenos Aires following on from Hong Kong and Morocco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.