Formula E sees two milestones
Buenos Aires - Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi became the first driver to win three Formula E rounds in a row on Saturday with Argentine fans also witnessing another milestone with a 'race' between two driverless cars on the streets of Buenos Aires. Buemi, the reigning champion and an ex-Formula One driver, has now won all three races this season for the Renault e.dams team with Buenos Aires following on from Hong Kong and Morocco.
