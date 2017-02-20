Formula E: 'Fun, cool ... and a catalyst for change'

It wasn't so long ago that owners of electric vehicles were greeted with mocking sneers by fellow motorists -- and with some justification. The ill-fated Sinclair C5 didn't even resemble a car, the G-Wiz was recently voted the UK's worst-ever car, while the three-wheeled Zap Xebra appeared to be a battery-powered reincarnation of the defunct Reliant Robin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.