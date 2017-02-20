Formula 1: Williams unveil new car fo...

Formula 1: Williams unveil new car for 2017 season30 min ago

Read more: India.com

Named to mark the team's 40th anniversary, the car was revealed two days ahead of the start of 2017 pre-season testing at Barcelona. The team, who have made mainly cosmetic changes to the car, have tempted driver Felipe Massa to come out of retirement after Valtteri Bottas joined Mercedes.

