Formula 1 teams warned against 'prelo...

Formula 1 teams warned against 'preloaded' start trick

The FIA has told Formula 1 teams that a trick idea for a 'preloaded' start procedure - which could have delivered the benefits of launch control - will not be allowed on safety grounds. Motor racing's governing body has got stricter over the past 18 months in putting starts back in the control of drivers, teams have been looking at ways of improving the situation for their men.

