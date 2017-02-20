Former Michael Schumacher manager questions F1 Liberty Media buyout
Michael Schumacher's former manager is not so sure the takeover by Liberty Media will be good for Formula 1. So far, since the US media group took over from controversial former owner CVC, most commentators have said Liberty's modern savvy should help F1 step up a gear. But Willi Weber, who famously guided F1 legend Schumacher into the sport in the 90s, is not so sure 'Americanization' will be good for grand prix racing.
