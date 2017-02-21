Former Le Mans racer Watts comes out as gay
Retired Le Mans racer Danny Watts has come out as gay, saying he had never felt able to be open about his sexuality while competing in the sport. "You feel like you have to hide it within motorsport because it's a very masculine sport," the 37-year-old, who retired last year, told Autosport on Monday.
