Force India hope new car will trigger Formula One elite breakthrough
Force India have vowed to break into Formula One's elite after unveiling their 2017 car at Silverstone on Wednesday. The British-based team punched well above their weight last season and finished behind only Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari in the constructors' championship.
