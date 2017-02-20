Flavio Briatore not expecting resurgent Ferrari F1 effort in 2017
Ferrari fans should not expect the famous Italian team to be stronger in 2017. That is the view of former Renault team boss Flavio Briatore, following the Scuderia's disappointing season in 2016, which lacked a single win.
