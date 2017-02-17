First look: Sauber unveils 2017 F1 ca...

First look: Sauber unveils 2017 F1 car, the C36-Ferrari

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

Sauber on Monday unveiled its 2017 Formula 1 entry, the C36-Ferrari, as the team celebrates its 25th season racing in F1. The so-called "anniversary car" is the first to be officially revealed to the public, giving fans around the world a first glimpse at how the radical regulation changes have affected the visual impact of Formula 1. After struggling throughout 2016, registering just one points-paying finish, Sauber team Principal Monisha Kaltenborn is aware of the need to improve but is realistic in the goals that she has set for the coming season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb 9 TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan 28 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... Sep '16 Joe cool 1
News Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16) May '16 snakebit 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,158 • Total comments across all topics: 279,016,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC