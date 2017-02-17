First look: Sauber unveils 2017 F1 car, the C36-Ferrari

Sauber on Monday unveiled its 2017 Formula 1 entry, the C36-Ferrari, as the team celebrates its 25th season racing in F1. The so-called "anniversary car" is the first to be officially revealed to the public, giving fans around the world a first glimpse at how the radical regulation changes have affected the visual impact of Formula 1. After struggling throughout 2016, registering just one points-paying finish, Sauber team Principal Monisha Kaltenborn is aware of the need to improve but is realistic in the goals that she has set for the coming season.

