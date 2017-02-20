First look: Mercedes F1 launches W08 EQ Power+ for 2017 Formula 1 campaign

Mercedes has revealed its 2017 Formula 1 entry, the W08 EQ Power+, as they aim to take a fourth consecutive drivers' and constructors' championship double in a row. Lewis Hamilton and new teammate Valtteri Bottas lifted the cover from the new Mercedes in a well-rehearsed online reveal, and Mercedes executive director Toto Wolff talked about the difficulties in developing the new car while pushing for the championship last season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.