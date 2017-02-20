First look: Mercedes F1 launches W08 EQ Power+ for 2017 Formula 1 campaign
Mercedes has revealed its 2017 Formula 1 entry, the W08 EQ Power+, as they aim to take a fourth consecutive drivers' and constructors' championship double in a row. Lewis Hamilton and new teammate Valtteri Bottas lifted the cover from the new Mercedes in a well-rehearsed online reveal, and Mercedes executive director Toto Wolff talked about the difficulties in developing the new car while pushing for the championship last season.
