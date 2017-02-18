FIA still working on Halo despite spl...

FIA still working on Halo despite split opinion from F1 drivers

Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, remains committed to introducing cockpit head protection for 2018, despite drivers being divided on the idea of the Halo. Following a unanimous vote by F1's Strategy Group last July to delay the introduction of the Halo by a year, the FIA has been working on approving a concept that will deflect debris away from drivers' heads in the event of an accident.

