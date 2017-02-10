FIA ruling on F1 suspension row expected before first test
A ruling from the FIA on the legality of trick suspension systems in Formula 1 is now expected before the first pre-season test, following the latest discussion between teams. Debate about the concept of pre-loaded suspension systems has been ongoing, in the wake of a clarification request by chief designer Simone Resta, an idea of a system that could replicate the banned FRIC system pioneered by Mercedes without there actually being a physical link between the front and rear of the car was put forward.
