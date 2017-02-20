Ferrari may protest Mercedes F1, Red Bull Racing suspension systems at Melbourne
Force India technical boss Andy Green says it's possible that an official protest of suspension systems being used by Mercedes F1 and Red Bull Racing could come at the season-opening Formula 1 race at Melbourne. The battle lines show Mercedes and Red Bull on one side and Ferrari on the other over the legality of "active suspension"-mimicking systems.
