Fernando Alonso reveals Mercedes talks
The 35-year-old, who won the last of his two titles with Renault more than one decade ago, is entering the final year of his contract at McLaren. Alonso, who together with new team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne - hired to replace Jenson Button following his retirement - took the wraps off their new McLaren on Friday, is widely regarded as one of the best drivers in the history of the sport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Knutsford Guardian.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC