Faster cars set for track in Barcelona ahead of new season - Sat, 25 Feb 2017 PST
Formula One returns to action next week with a test session ahead of a highly anticipated season featuring wider and faster cars to make the series more exciting. The revamped cars will be on the track in Barcelona on Monday when teams and drivers will get their first real look at what 2017 is going to be like.
