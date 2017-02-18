F1: Wolff hints at need for role for ...

F1: Wolff hints at need for role for Ecclestone

Much like Ron Dennis has seemingly been erased from the story of McLaren - new team boss Zak Brown rarely missing an opportunity in front of a microphone or camera it seems - so Chase Carey and lieutenants Ross Brawn and Sean Bratches are seemingly working hard to confine Bernie Ecclestone to the sport's history. Though given the title Chairman Emeritus, it will mean little or nothing to Ecclestone, who is very much into 'hands on' management and not the type to do consultancy.

