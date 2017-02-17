F1 Williams team retains Di Resta as reserve driver for 2017
Di Resta raced in F1 for Force India from 2011-13, scoring 121 points with a best finish of fourth, but was not retained in 2014. The new season starts at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 26, where Di Resta will be back up to Brazilian veteran Felipe Massa and 18-year-old Canadian Lance Stroll.
