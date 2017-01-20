F1: Wehrlein undergoing medical examinations
Amidst media speculation, Sauber confirms that Pascal Wehrlein is undergoing medical examinations following his heavy crash in the recent Race of Champions event in Miami. The German youngster was forced to withdraw from the RoC Nations Cup following a crash the previous day during the Race of Champions.
