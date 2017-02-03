F1 teams should not dismiss Liberty's...

F1 teams should not dismiss Liberty's stake offer - Mercedes' Wolff

Formula One teams should consider Liberty Media's invitation to take a stake in the sport and should not reject it out of hand, Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff said on Friday. "This is an idea which one shouldn't dismiss easily," Wolff, a shareholder and team boss of world champions Mercedes, told Austrian magazine Trend.

