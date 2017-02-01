F1 selfies star in charity auction

Selfies of Formula 1 team bosses and post-race celebrations behind the podium at the Italian Grand Prix are among the highlights of a charity photo auction taking place in London on Friday night. Now in its fifth year, and having had the backing of F1 drivers, chiefs and team principals, the ZOOM auction is helping raise money for the Starlight Children's Foundation.

