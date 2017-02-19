F1: Renault Sport Racing to establish...

F1: Renault Sport Racing to establish Paul Ricard base

Renault Sport Racing will this year return to the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet - the venue due to host the 2018 French Grand Prix - in a partnership with Winfield Racing School to offer driving programmes to motorsport enthusiasts and professional drivers alike. With the dual aims of making Formula 1 more accessible to recreational drivers and helping professional drivers with their development, the partnership will enable the following Renault cars to be driven at a first-class venue: a V8 Formula 1 car, a Formula Renault 2.0, an R.S.01, a Clio RS and a Megane RS Trophy.

