F1: Raikkonen completes data correlation programme
Today saw a second day of testing at Fiorano as Ferrari continued with a programme based on correlating simulator data with that gathered on track. Sharing the driving duties in the 'standard' SF15-T were third driver, Antonio Giovinazzi, who was behind the wheel in the morning and Kimi Raikkonen , who took over for the afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PitPass.com.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Thu
|WrongPhartzz
|4
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC