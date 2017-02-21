F1 racing's WORST crashes: Death-defying accidents at 200mph
Racing drivers know they are putting their lives on the line every time they climb into an F1 car and 51 drivers have died while driving in Grand Prix. Daily Star Online can now reveal the incredible and horrifying moments F1 drivers have managed to escape the jaws of death.
