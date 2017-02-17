F1 PR: Renault partners with MAPFRE

F1 PR: Renault partners with MAPFRE

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: PitPass.com

Renault Sport Formula One Team is proud to announce that Spain's leading insurance company, MAPFRE, will join the team as a partner. The MAPFRE brand will appear on the livery of the team's 2017 challenger, the R.S.17, which will be launched in London tomorrow, February 21. As well as being Spain's leading insurer, MAPFRE has over 37 million clients worldwide with more than 37,000 employees based in Europe, Latin America and the USA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PitPass.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb 9 TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan 28 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... Sep '16 Joe cool 1
News Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16) May '16 snakebit 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,910 • Total comments across all topics: 279,031,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC