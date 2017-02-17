F1 PR: Renault partners with MAPFRE

Renault Sport Formula One Team is proud to announce that Spain's leading insurance company, MAPFRE, will join the team as a partner. The MAPFRE brand will appear on the livery of the team's 2017 challenger, the R.S.17, which will be launched in London tomorrow, February 21. As well as being Spain's leading insurer, MAPFRE has over 37 million clients worldwide with more than 37,000 employees based in Europe, Latin America and the USA.

