F1 marketing boss vows to "detonate the fan experience"

Formula 1's new marketing chief Sean Bratches has promised to "detonate the fan experience" as part of a long-term plan to grow the sport. Bratches, a sports marketing veteran, said the opportunities to promote and grow Formula 1 were "simply huge" and that a focus on digital products were the key to greater fan engagement.

