F1: Kubica and Barrichello head to Le...

F1: Kubica and Barrichello head to Le Mans

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: PitPass.com

Robert Kubica and Rubens Barrichello will make their Le Mans debuts this year when the pair contest the legendary 24 Hour race. GP winner Kubica, whose F1 career was brought to an end following a horrific rally crash ahead of the 2011 season, made his return to circuit racing last year, contesting the 12 Hours of Mugello in a Mercedes -Benz SLS GT3 entered by MP-Sports and subsequently the Spa -Francorchamps round of the Renault Sport Trophy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PitPass.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Thu WrongPhartzz 4
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan 28 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... Sep '16 Joe cool 1
News Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16) May '16 snakebit 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,541,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC