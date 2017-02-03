F1: Kubica and Barrichello head to Le Mans
Robert Kubica and Rubens Barrichello will make their Le Mans debuts this year when the pair contest the legendary 24 Hour race. GP winner Kubica, whose F1 career was brought to an end following a horrific rally crash ahead of the 2011 season, made his return to circuit racing last year, contesting the 12 Hours of Mugello in a Mercedes -Benz SLS GT3 entered by MP-Sports and subsequently the Spa -Francorchamps round of the Renault Sport Trophy.
