F1: James Allison joins Mercedes
Allison is one of the most highly-rated technical figures in Formula 1, following successful spells at both Renault and Ferrari. During his time with both outfits, Allison won multiple world championships, including as part of the team with which Michael Schumacher won five consecutive drivers' titles.
