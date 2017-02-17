F1: Hamilton calls for end to data sh...

F1: Hamilton calls for end to data sharing

Read more: PitPass.com

If Mercedes was hoping that the departure of Nico Rosberg might lead to a more pleasant atmosphere within the team, it had better think again, for days before the launch of the team's contender and the first time the Silver Arrows drivers are seen together in their work clothes, Lewis Hamilton has served notice of his intentions. While we will have to wait a few more years for the book in which the Briton will give his version of various 'behind the scenes' happening at Brackley, including his technical failures in early 2016 and the decision to swap members of his crew with that of Rosberg , the three-time champ is already bristling at the idea of having to share his data with his new teammate.

