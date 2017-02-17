F1: Haas looks ahead to opening tests
As the American team prepares for its second season, first there is the little matter of the launch and then the opening tests. First images of the VF-17 will be revealed next Sunday , while early next morning there will a "physical unveil" before Kevin Magnussen gets the first day of testing underway at Barcelona .
