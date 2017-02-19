F1: Bruce McLaren nominated for Indianapolis Hall of Fame
One of the most legendary names in motorsport is being considered for induction to the Auto Racing Hall of Fame at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. Bruce McLaren , founder of the eponymous team that is still contesting F1, having won numerous titles not only in the pinnacle of motorsport, by Indy Car, Can-Am, F5000 and GT, is being considered as a nominee along with Eddie Cheever and Dario Franchitti.
