F1 ACCESS23 Feb 2017 VTB Group becomes title partner for Russia

Russian finance group VTB has been announced as the event title partner for the 2017 Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix. The company's branding has been included in the race's logo and VTB has obtained additional advertising, marketing and communication options.

