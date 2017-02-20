F1 ACCESS23 Feb 2017 VTB Group becomes title partner for Russia
Russian finance group VTB has been announced as the event title partner for the 2017 Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix. The company's branding has been included in the race's logo and VTB has obtained additional advertising, marketing and communication options.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Formula1.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC