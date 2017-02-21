F1 ACCESS22 Feb 2017 Force India reveal their 2017 car

Force India have become the fourth team to reveal their 2017 Formula One racing car, after pulling the covers off their new VJM10 at Silverstone. The Mercedes-powered team have retained much of their 2016 livery, although the bodywork is significantly different this year - with Force India incorporating a thumb-tip nose and sharkfin engine cover, as also seen on the new Williams, Sauber and Renault.

