F1 ACCESS20 Feb 2017 GALLERY: Going for Gold - F1's greatest gilt-edged liveries

Sauber caused a stir on Monday as they revealed a brand-new livery in celebration of 25 years in F1 racing. Predominantly blue and white, the new car also features swathes of gold - a colour with a (ahem) 'rich' tradition in F1 The first of Jack Brabham's self-built cars to race in F1, the BT3, did so in a distinctive blue livery with a gold nose and central stripe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Formula1.com.