F1 ACCESS15 Feb 2017 Rosberg scoops prestigious Laureus breakthrough award
After a career defining season in 2016, newly retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg picked up another award for his trophy cabinet on Tuesday night at the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco. Rosberg was victorious in the Breakthrough of the Year category, the German seeing off competition from world-record-breaking athletes Almaz Ayana and Wayde van Niekerk, and three teams who performed heroically in 2016: English Premier League Champions Leicester City, European Championship quarter-finalists Iceland and Olympic Rugby Sevens gold medal winners Fiji.
