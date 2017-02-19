DS Virgin Racing feeling bullish ahead of Buenos Aires

One champion, one national hero: Sam Bird returning champion, having won the Buenos Aires race last year, and local fan favorite Jose Maria Lopez is sole Argentinian Formula E driver DS Virgin Racing are feeling bullish ahead of the Buenos Aires ePrix on February 18th. Jose Maria Lopez, as the only Argentinian in the Formula E series approaches this race spurred on by knowing that he'll have the local crowd firmly behind him.

