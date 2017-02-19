DS Virgin Racing feeling bullish ahea...

DS Virgin Racing feeling bullish ahead of Buenos Aires

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

One champion, one national hero: Sam Bird returning champion, having won the Buenos Aires race last year, and local fan favorite Jose Maria Lopez is sole Argentinian Formula E driver DS Virgin Racing are feeling bullish ahead of the Buenos Aires ePrix on February 18th. Jose Maria Lopez, as the only Argentinian in the Formula E series approaches this race spurred on by knowing that he'll have the local crowd firmly behind him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb 9 TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan 28 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... Sep '16 Joe cool 1
News Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16) May '16 snakebit 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,926 • Total comments across all topics: 278,773,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC