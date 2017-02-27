Drivers heed first warning signs of F1 2017 overtaking fears
Fears that Formula 1's new aerodynamic package will make overtaking harder in 2017 were borne out on the opening day of pre-season testing, as drivers found it harder to follow the car ahead. Higher overall downforce levels make it harder for a following car to keep up in fast corners, because it loses front grip in the wake of the car ahead.
