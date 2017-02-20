Digger firm JCB joins forces with the F1
One is famous for its slow-moving yellow diggers, the other for its racing cars but JCB and Formula One team Williams Martini have joined forces for the 2017 season. The sponsorship deal will see the JCB name appear on the Williams Mercedes FW40 chassis and rear wing end plate, while it will also feature on the race suits of drivers Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll - the 18-year-old Canadian son of billionaire businessman Lawrence Stroll who joins this season.
