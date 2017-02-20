Claire Williams, whose team have become the first in F1 to provide images of their 2017 car
Williams have become the first team to provide an insight into how cars will look in the new Formula One era after unveiling images of their 2017 challenger. The sport has undergone a massive overhaul of its technical regulations over the winter in a bid to make the cars faster and more aggressive.
