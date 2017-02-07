Chinese authorities hint at plan for new F1 deal
The Shanghai government has dropped a firm hint that this year's Chinese Grand Prix will not be the last one. The 2017 race, which is scheduled to take place on April 9, is the final event under the terms of China's current contract.
