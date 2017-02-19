Chevrolet insight helping Coyne with Honda
Michael Cannon, Dale Coyne Racing-Honda engineer, believes the arrival of Sebastien Bourdais and his engineer Olivier Boisson, has helped provide useful comparative data between the Honda and Chevrolet aerokits. Bourdais and Boisson have used Chevrolet engines for the past three years at KV Racing, but have joined Dale Coyne's Honda-powered team during the off-season, where they are joined by Craig Hampson, who came from Andretti Autosport-Honda.
