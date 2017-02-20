Brown defends McLaren's new F1 livery
McLaren executive director Zak Brown has defended his team's new orange and black livery, after it left opinion divided among fans on social media. While some quarters embraced the striking new look, others were not as convinced - and suggested it was just a repeat of paint scheme that former teams Virgin and Spyker had used in recent years.
