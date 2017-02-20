Brazilian designer wins Hamilton helmet challenge
A competition to design Lewis Hamilton's 2017 helmet has been won by a Brazilian who incorporated a tribute to Ayrton Senna in it along with three stars for the Formula One titles won by both the late Brazilian and Briton. Hamilton, who will unveil his new Mercedes race car to the world at Silverstone on Thursday, announced Rai Caldato, a professional designer, as the winner to his 3.8 million Instagram followers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan 28
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet...
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
|Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to...
|Sep '16
|Joe cool
|1
|Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16)
|May '16
|snakebit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC