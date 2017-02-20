Brazilian designer wins Hamilton helm...

Brazilian designer wins Hamilton helmet challenge

19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A competition to design Lewis Hamilton's 2017 helmet has been won by a Brazilian who incorporated a tribute to Ayrton Senna in it along with three stars for the Formula One titles won by both the late Brazilian and Briton. Hamilton, who will unveil his new Mercedes race car to the world at Silverstone on Thursday, announced Rai Caldato, a professional designer, as the winner to his 3.8 million Instagram followers.

