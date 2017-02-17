Brawn to meet teams, says there's no ...

Brawn to meet teams, says there's no quick fix for F1

Liberty Media wants to steer Formula One towards a "better place" but there are no quick fixes for the sport's evident problems, newly-appointed motorsport head Ross Brawn has said ahead of talks with teams. Lotus F1 Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland grabs Ross Brawn for a group picture on the podium at the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod, near Budapest July 28, 2013.

