Beating Lewis took everything I had - Rosberg
Monte Carlo - It seems slightly odd to be talking about sacrifices when you are a multi-millionaire son of an even richer father while sitting close to your Monaco apartment on the hills above the aquamarine tints of the Mediterranean. But this is how it is for Nico Rosberg, the Formula One world champion who walked out of his high-speed business just five days after realising his lifetime's dream by taking the title against his oldest rival, team-mate and sometime friend Lewis Hamilton.
