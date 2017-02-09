Beating Lewis took everything I had -...

Beating Lewis took everything I had - Rosberg

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Monte Carlo - It seems slightly odd to be talking about sacrifices when you are a multi-millionaire son of an even richer father while sitting close to your Monaco apartment on the hills above the aquamarine tints of the Mediterranean. But this is how it is for Nico Rosberg, the Formula One world champion who walked out of his high-speed business just five days after realising his lifetime's dream by taking the title against his oldest rival, team-mate and sometime friend Lewis Hamilton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Thu TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan 28 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... Sep '16 Joe cool 1
News Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16) May '16 snakebit 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,966 • Total comments across all topics: 278,736,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC