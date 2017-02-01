BCC Academy inaugurated [PHOTO]
Academy for volunteer activities was inaugurated at head office of the Baku City Circuit Operations Company on February 2, Azertac reported. Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov, Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, the official envoy of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Tunzala Aghayeva and others addressed the event and spoke of developing the volunteer program at the Academy.
