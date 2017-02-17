Aston Martin to release its most extr...

Aston Martin to release its most extreme road car yet but potential buyers must be rich and LUCKY

A prototype of the car has been seen in the British factory where it is being built and between 99 and 150 are expected to go on sale next year. The AM-RB 001 is the product of a collaboration between it and the Red Bull Grand Prix team and especially its legendary aerodynamicist, Adrian Newey, who used his experience in designing multiple championship winning F1 cars in the Aston.

