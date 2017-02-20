Aston Martin reveals first Red Bull R...

Aston Martin reveals first Red Bull Racing special editions

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: BenzConnection

It was in March of 2016 that Aston Martin announced a technical partnership with the Red Bull Racing Formula One team, the crowning glory of which is the upcoming AM-RB 001 hypercar whose development is being led by Red Bull's expert aerodynamicist Adrian Newey. The hypercar isn't due until next year but Aston Martin already has a car linked with the Formula One team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BenzConnection.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb 9 TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan 28 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... Oct '16 Rbelo 1
News Kevin Magnussen has been given the all-clear to... Sep '16 Joe cool 1
News Formula 1: Bianchi family plan legal action aga... (May '16) May '16 snakebit 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,279 • Total comments across all topics: 279,043,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC